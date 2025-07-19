Vance Honeycutt’s Road in the Minor League
Vance Honeycutt became the 25th UNC baseball player to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, selected with the No. 22 pick by the Baltimore Orioles in last year's occurrence. Then, Luke Stevenson became the 26th player to follow suit, adding to the program's history.
A year later, and Honeycutt is playing for the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He is stats of the 2025 season stand at a batting average of .176, three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases, with an OPS of .574.
The Salisbury, North Carolina native, now 22 years old, has not had similar hitting success as he did in his final year at UNC, but he is now playing a step above the competition, adjusting to the pitchers the Minor League has to offer.
In the month of July, Honeycutt is batting .162 from July 1 to July 13, recording three RBIs, a homer, and six hits during that time period.
For reference of how Honeycutt performed as a Tar Heel, here's a look at his career overall, per GoHeels:
"Started all 177 games played in center field • Only player among the Power 4 conferences to finish his career with over 60 home runs (65) and 70 stolen bases (76) • Hit a UNC career-record 65 home runs, fourth-most in ACC history
• Finished his career ranked among the school’s all-time top 10 in runs (4th/205), total bases (5th/442), slugging percentage (6th/.638), stolen bases (6th/76), walks (7th/126) and RBIs (10th/170) • First player at UNC to be named First-Team All-America and First-Team Academic All-America (2024) • First Tar Heel to be the recipient of the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove award • First two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year in league history (2023 & 2024)
• One of only three players at UNC to be named to six All-America teams in the same season (2024) • Hit multiple homers in a school record seven games • Reached base in 56 consecutive across the 2023 (last 35 games) and 2024 (first 21 games) season • Three-time member of the All-ACC Academic Team."
His junior season stands as his best during in Chapel Hill, helping head coach Scott Forbes reach the College World Series (for what it's worth, the Tar Heels are projected to be a part of the event next season). Below is a description found on GoHeels:
"Named First-Team All-America by ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game • Received Second-Team All-America accolades from Baseball America and NCBWA • All-ABCA Atlantic Regional First Team • ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove recipient • ACC Defensive Player of the Year • First-Team All-ACC • Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist • CSC First-Team Academic All-America
The road for Honeycutt has not been easy, but he is still a new member of the Minor League system that is finding his footing despite the struggles. And perhaps the day will eventual come where he gets called up to "The Show" and play in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
