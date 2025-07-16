2025 MLB Draft Builds on Tar Heels' Legacy
Luke Stevenson, catcher of UNC's baseball team this past season, was selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
He adds to North Carolina's history, making it 26 total players to be selected in the first round. Last year, star outfielder and slugger Vance Honeycutt was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 22 pick.
Alongside Stevenson to be drafted by the Tar Heels are Kane Kepley and Jake Knapp (both to the Chicago Cubs), and Aidan Haugh (Tampa Bay Rays).
As a sidenote, he joins men's basketball Drake Powell and football's Omarion Hampton to be selected in the first round.
Here's an overview of Stevenson's sophomore year explained on GoHeels:
"• Named a third team All-American by Perfect Game, the first Carolina catcher to earn the distinction since 2004. • Selected as the ACC Tournament MVP after a pair of clutch home runs helped power the Tar Heels to their ninth tournament title in program history.• Earned recognition as an All-ACC First Team selection. • Started all 61 games for the Tar Heels at catcher and DH, hitting .251 with a team-high 19 home runs.
• 19 is the most home runs by a UNC catcher this century, passing Chris Ianetta who hit 15 in 2004.• He was involved in three of the four times the Diamond Heels hit back-to-back home runs in the 2025 season. • Finished the year with an ACC leading 59 walks, tied for the fourth most in a season in Carolina history. • Threw out 35% of his attempted base stealers on the season.
• In Carolina’s final 18 games of the year, teams only completed one successful steal on two attempts. Of those contests, seven were against teams that finished top-30 in total stolen bases in the country. • Chosen as one of 13 semi-finalists for the Buster Posey Award."
Despite not making it to the College World Series as many thought (the Tar Heels are projected to make it next year), Stevenson held it down behind the plate and was a steady backend of the battery for UNC's pitching staff.
There is a lot of potential for the Wake Forest, North Carolina native to become an effective catcher in the big leagues, but just like all of the other prospects in the MLB, he has to work his way up the farm system and await the moment he is told the good news of being called up to "The Show."
