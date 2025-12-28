What to Expect From Jonathan Powell in Conference Play

The North Carolina Tar Heels' depth has steadily improved throughout the course of the season, especially when Seth Trimble missed extended time with a fractured forearm.

One player who took advantage of the extended opportunity was sophomore forward Jonathan Powell. In addition to producing a handful of points in one outing, the 6-foot-5, 189-pound forward has also been sprinkled in with the starters in the last few games.

Earning playing time in those situations shows how much the coaching staff trusts and values Powell's abilities to make an impact.

With all that being said, here is how Powell has performed through the first two months of the season, with conference play starting next Tuesday.

Grading Powell

2025 averages: 5.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, while shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three-point range

The game that provided Powell with an expanded role in North Carolina's gameplan was his performance against USC Upstate. The second-year forward tallied 17 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

While speaking with the media during their postgame press conferences following the 80-62 win over USC Upstate, head coach Hubert Davis, forward Caleb Wilson, and center Henri Veesaar all shared their thoughts on the standout performance.

"Yeah, I thought he played well on both ends," Davis said. "I mean, obviously he made shots, and today, not only made shots, but timely shots, especially from three. I think it was an eight-point game in the second half, he had a three and a corner taken to double figures, and that extended the lead for the remainder of the game."

"But he's also a really physical defender, very competitive, and just has a passion and desire to be a part of his team and this program," Davis continued. "So, I was really happy they had a good game today."

"He just hit open shots," Wilson said. "He just made good decisions. A guy like that, he's a great shooter, so just making sure he gets the open looks and knocks them down as [well]."

"He went three for six from [three-point range]," Veesaar said. "That's huge. We need shooting. We haven't been shooting it great as a team. So, him stepping up and making three threes in our game and shooting it efficiently is amazing for us. It helps us a lot."

As stated earlier, Powell has struggled to meet those standards in recent games, but his ability to affect the game on both ends of the court has been evident, which has increased his playing time.

