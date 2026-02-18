NC State Stars Troll Caleb Wilson With 'Bedazzled Belt' After Blowout Win

In the aftermath of the NC State men’s basketball team’s 82-58 victory over North Carolina, its biggest win since 1962, Wolfpack star and UNC transfer Ven-Allen Lubin arrived at the program's postgame press conference wearing a red-and-black, sparkly belt around his neck.

Lubin was asked if the postgame attire was a knock on North Carolina, whose star freshman Caleb Wilson has made waves this season for donning a similar, Tar Heels-styled belt after Tar Heels wins this season.

Lubin’s teammate Quadir Copeland was happy to answer the question.

“Yes, it is,” Copeland said. “They were talking a lot of, ‘We’re going to North Carolina schools this, North Carolina schools that.’ It’s crazy how fast the tables turn. We bedazzled our belt too for him.”

The Wolfpack held the Tar Heels to 32% shooting from the field and forced 12 turnovers, scoring 16 points off of them en route to the 24-point rout.

Caleb Wilson’s ‘belt on everybody’ comments

Copeland and the Wolfpack clearly never forgot what Wilson had said before the season. In a video that went viral at the time, Wilson, while name-dropping NC State among other ACC rivals, confidently declared that the Tar Heels would be defeating each of them.

“I don’t like Duke. I don’t like NC State. I don’t like Wake Forest,” Wilson said. “This year, we putting belt on everybody. I’m talking about real belt. Sparkle bedazzle.”

Wilson, a projected lottery pick and one of the best players in the country as a freshman, missed Tuesday’s loss to the Wolfpack after suffering a fractured left hand in a loss to Miami this past week. Wilson was on the court taking jumpers and his return to the court is expected soon.

Not soon enough for Copeland, though.

“Lace up next time,” Copeland said he told Wilson in the postgame handshake line, according to Shelby Swanson of The News & Observer.

The next matchup between these two foes could be in the ACC tournament in March.

