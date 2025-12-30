What Hubert Davis Said About Seth Trimble and ACC Play

The North Carolina Tar Heels have constructed an impressive start to the season, with a 12-1 record heading into conference play. On Tuesday night, the Tar Heels open up ACC play against the Florida State Seminoles at the Dean E. Smith Center.

There have been positives and negatives during the opening two months of the season, and the coaching staff has taken note heading into a monumental stretch in North Carolina's season.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted a few aspects of the team. The 55-year-old head coach began by discussing what Seth Trimble has unlocked for the Tar Heels since his return to the lineup last weekend.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and center Henri Veesaar (13) defend Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I think that’s huge for us because that leads to our efficiency on the offensive end and allows us to get out in transition," Davis said. "Finishing the defense is something that we talk about at great length: whatever it takes. A lot of times teams slow down their approach offensively and we’ve had to play defense a majority of the shot clock, and one of the things that we talk about in the huddle all the time is — whatever it takes, whether it’s 5, 15, 30 seconds, whatever it takes to get a defensive stop."

"I always tell them it’s not a Caleb [Wilson] and Henri [Veesaar] and a Jaren [Stevenson] rebounding game — it’s a UNC rebounding game — and that goes to the part of being able to finish and understand like our guards — we’ve got good positional size, and our guards consistently need to get 5-6 rebounds to be able to help out," Davis continued. "And if we can start finishing our possessions, I think it’ll also take us to a different level defensively."

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rests on the bench during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Huge, and that’s what we’ll do the remainder of the year," Davis said. "Depending on who we play, actions that they run, personnel — we have the flexibility to be able to switch, not switch, keep guys on certain guys, and obviously one of the many gifts that Seth has is his ability to defend, and we always want him on opponent’s best players — and so it allows us to be able to put our best defenders on their best offensive players."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !