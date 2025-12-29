What North Carolina Players and Coaches Say About ACC Play

With conference play starting this week, the North Carolina Tar Heels must adjust their mindset, as the team will be playing two games a week against formidable competition for the foreseeable future.

Luckily for the Tar Heels, they have compiled a 12-1 record through the first two months of the season. Constructing that type of resume will serve them well, but conference play is when the college basketball season truly starts.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and center Henri Veesaar (13) defend Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During this stretch, we will learn a lot about North Carolina, as it will go up against the likes of Duke, Louisville, SMU, and Virginia in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, following the Tar Heels' win over East Carolina, head coach Hubert Davis, Caleb Wilson , and Seth Trimble spoke to the media, sharing their thoughts on ACC play beginning this week. Here is what they had to say.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I'm happy but not satisfied," Davis said. "I feel like we've been through every scenario over the last two months and found ways to persevere. Another encouraging thing is that I don't think we're anywhere close to where we can be."

"We can be better defensively, better on the glass, more efficient offensively," Davis continued. "Even though we shot it well from three tonight, there's still room to grow. I'm excited about what this team can become in the future."

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"[ Seth Trimble ] has been telling me that teams really scout you and they are really focused on you, but honestly, I'm sure it will be tougher, but I feel like that is already happening to me," Wilson said. "Like today [Monday], I turned the ball over way too much in the first half, but it was because I didn't look before I was going."

"I watched it on film at halftime, and they were always doubling from the baseline because they knew I was going to spin off [since] I do it every single time because nobody can guard that," Wilson continued. "I am really just learning. Of course, people are going to scout me, but I will be good."

Trimble's Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Just getting into the gritty games," Trimble said. "We know how conference games get. Every single game matters very, very much. You never want to drop one. You want to protect your home court as much as you can. So, really getting into it. I feel like with this group, I'll have a really good experience, so I am really excited for it."

"The ACC has varied in the last few years," Trimble said. "It's been great, it's not been great, but this year, I think it's back up to great. We've all seen it; we know the teams that are going to give us a run for our money. We know it is going to be fast-paced basketball; we're going to be playing a lot of teams that can space it and shoot it and just be dynamic. So, we're just preparing for it all."

