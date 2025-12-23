Why Bryce Baker’s Portal Move Matters for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered another loss in the transfer portal on Monday. Multiple reports surfaced that freshman quarterback Bryce Baker signaled his intent to enter the portal, ending his brief career in Chapel Hill.

What This Means Moving Forward

Baker was the prized addition last offseason in the recruitment pool. Despite that, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback did not play a single snap in 2025. Instead, he served as the fourth-string signal caller behind the likes of Gio Lopez and Max Johnson, who each have no long-term future as a starting collegiate quarterback.

Johnson entered the transfer portal shortly after the conclusion of the season, so Baker's decision to leave North Carolina now leaves the Tar Heels with Lopez and Travis Burgess as the top quarterbacks on the roster.

Lopez was putrid this season, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 outings.

There is a legitimate possibility that Burgess is the Week 1 starter in 2026 as a true freshman. However, that may be the best-case scenario, as the 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback can be incorporated into the new offensive system right away.

While speaking to the media during National Signing Day, general manager Michael Lombardi spoke on Burgess and the program's vision for the transfer portal.

Lombardi's Thoughts

"I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."

So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi said. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January.”

Lombardi's plans for this offseason have probably been altered with the number of outgoing transfers, including Baker. Could the Tar Heels go out and add a quarterback for depth, with only two notable signal callers left on the roster?

