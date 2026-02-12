Ranking UNC's 10 Best Portal Acquisitions of Offseason
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels had a disappointing 2025 season, going 4-8 and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as the team's head coach.
Understandably so, that led to several high-end players departing through the transfer portal. Despite the fact that Belichick’s reputation on and off the field has been somewhat tarnished, it appears that the 73-year-old head coach still has an impact on players who want to transform their game. The Tar Heels were aggressive in the portal, recouping players at positions of need.
Here are the top transfer portal additions for North Carolina this offseason.
1. LB Peyton Seelmann
There were losses across the roster, but defensively, the Tar Heels were ravaged by the transfer portal. However, North Carolina's brass landed the former Richmond linebacker, who ranked top 10 nationally in tackles with 120. Seelman will be a junior next season, so the Tar Heels could have two years with the veteran linebacker leading the defense.
2. LB Derek McDonald
Pairing Seelman with McDonald will prove to be one of the most beneficial moves the Tar Heels' front office orchestrated this offseason. The former Syracuse linebacker appeared in only three games this past season due to a hip injury, but the fifth-year senior will provide stability alongside Seelman.
3. OL Andrew Threatt
Offensive line was a clear weakness for North Carolina last season, as former Tar Heels' quarterback Gio Lopez was under duress, even in games where the pass protection should have been able to hold up. Threatt is a major addition, as he provides flexibility, with experience playing at right tackle and left guard.
4. TE Jaxxon Warren
Warren is the perfect example of a player with untapped potential. The former Colorado State tight end played in only two games last season, but in those outings, caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. North Carolina's offense possessed zero threat from the tight end position in 2025, but that will be far from the case next season with Warren part of the picture.
5. WR Trech Kekahuna
Kekahuna's production profile is not an accurate depiction of his skill set. Wisconsin's quarterback play was underwhelming in 2025, but with Travis Burgess potentially under center, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver could see his potential recognized.
6. EDGE Jaylen Harvey
Penn State is going through a retooling phase this offseason, forcing several players out the door to the transfer portal. Harvey, who was a four-star recruit in 2024, has the physical traits to develop into an elite pass rusher. This is another defensive player that can transform into a difference maker until Belichick’s tutelage.
7. WR Mason Humphrey
The former Lehigh receiver will unlock another element for this offense. North Carolina lacked a downfield threat last season, and with Burgess potentially starting as a true freshman, there is nothing better than a receiver who can come down with 50-50 passes. Humphrey totaled 90 receptions for 1,423 yards in three seasons at Lehigh.
8. OL Sean Thompkins
Thompkins brings extensive experience, logging 406 snaps in 10 games for Baylor last season. Although the 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle does not possess a high ceiling, he will offer stability to the tackle position, which has been uneven for the Tar Heels.
9. OL Shaq McRoy
Shortly after hiring Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator, North Carolina landed the former Arkansas right tackle, who followed Petrino to Chapel Hill. McRoy started one game last season, but the 6-foot-8, 344-pound tackle has the potential to develop into a regular starter for the Tar Heels.
10. QB Billy Edwards Jr.
While this signing is not a confidence builder for the direction of the program, the former Wisconsin quarterback should provide depth at the position. It will be a problem if Edwards Jr. is forced to start multiple games.
For more offseason coverage on North Carolina football, click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.