Ranking UNC's 10 Best Portal Acquisitions of Offseason

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a disappointing 2025 season, going 4-8 and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as the team's head coach.

Understandably so, that led to several high-end players departing through the transfer portal. Despite the fact that Belichick’s reputation on and off the field has been somewhat tarnished, it appears that the 73-year-old head coach still has an impact on players who want to transform their game. The Tar Heels were aggressive in the portal, recouping players at positions of need.

Here are the top transfer portal additions for North Carolina this offseason.

1. LB Peyton Seelmann

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There were losses across the roster, but defensively, the Tar Heels were ravaged by the transfer portal. However, North Carolina's brass landed the former Richmond linebacker, who ranked top 10 nationally in tackles with 120. Seelman will be a junior next season, so the Tar Heels could have two years with the veteran linebacker leading the defense.

2. LB Derek McDonald

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns a punt as Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald attempts a tackle in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Pairing Seelman with McDonald will prove to be one of the most beneficial moves the Tar Heels' front office orchestrated this offseason. The former Syracuse linebacker appeared in only three games this past season due to a hip injury, but the fifth-year senior will provide stability alongside Seelman.

3. OL Andrew Threatt

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Offensive line was a clear weakness for North Carolina last season, as former Tar Heels' quarterback Gio Lopez was under duress, even in games where the pass protection should have been able to hold up. Threatt is a major addition, as he provides flexibility, with experience playing at right tackle and left guard.

4. TE Jaxxon Warren

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a pass against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Warren is the perfect example of a player with untapped potential. The former Colorado State tight end played in only two games last season, but in those outings, caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. North Carolina's offense possessed zero threat from the tight end position in 2025, but that will be far from the case next season with Warren part of the picture.

5. WR Trech Kekahuna

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) rushes at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Kekahuna's production profile is not an accurate depiction of his skill set. Wisconsin's quarterback play was underwhelming in 2025, but with Travis Burgess potentially under center, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver could see his potential recognized.

6. EDGE Jaylen Harvey

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jaylen Harvey (44) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State is going through a retooling phase this offseason, forcing several players out the door to the transfer portal. Harvey, who was a four-star recruit in 2024, has the physical traits to develop into an elite pass rusher. This is another defensive player that can transform into a difference maker until Belichick’s tutelage.

7. WR Mason Humphrey

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The former Lehigh receiver will unlock another element for this offense. North Carolina lacked a downfield threat last season, and with Burgess potentially starting as a true freshman, there is nothing better than a receiver who can come down with 50-50 passes. Humphrey totaled 90 receptions for 1,423 yards in three seasons at Lehigh.

8. OL Sean Thompkins

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins (65) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thompkins brings extensive experience, logging 406 snaps in 10 games for Baylor last season. Although the 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle does not possess a high ceiling, he will offer stability to the tackle position, which has been uneven for the Tar Heels.

9. OL Shaq McRoy

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Shortly after hiring Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator, North Carolina landed the former Arkansas right tackle, who followed Petrino to Chapel Hill. McRoy started one game last season, but the 6-foot-8, 344-pound tackle has the potential to develop into a regular starter for the Tar Heels.

10. QB Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the football off to running back Dilin Jones (7) during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While this signing is not a confidence builder for the direction of the program, the former Wisconsin quarterback should provide depth at the position. It will be a problem if Edwards Jr. is forced to start multiple games.

