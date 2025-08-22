When Will Tar Heels Commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes Debut?
The North Carolina Tar Heels commit have been doing a great job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class after landing many different targets in their class that would be considered the best at their position on the recruiting board for them before their commitment.
As of now, the Tar Heels have landed 36 commits in the class, which is far more than many of the schools will land in the class all cycle long. In fact, most schools will only land roughly 25 commits, so for the Tar Heels to have 36 commits, that says they have either done an elite job or gone too excessive.
One of the comments that they landed as Zavion Griffin-Haynes. Griffin-Haynes is a prospect from Rolesville High School inside the state of North Carolina, as they are currently ranked as the third-best team inside the state according to MaxPreps. They are set to begin their season sooner rather than later, as their first game kicks off on Friday.
They will be playing on the road to start the season, as they are taking on Mallard Creek, which is currently rated as the sixth-best team in North Carolina. With the Tar Heels commit’s school being on the road. This game is expected to be extremely tight; however, it is safe to say that at this time, the Tar Heels commit and their program will likely be the favorite entering this game, although the chance of this game being tight is extremely high.
He caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI in the past to discuss his season prior to the season beginning you can read the full article if you click here.
“Just perfecting my craft for the next level, keeping my body healthy, recovery, and doing the little things to make me a better player," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his preparation.
He then detailed his personal goal.
"My personal goal is to be the best I can be. I want to be the #1 Edge when it’s all said and done. Let the sleepers know, I got a lot to prove," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit said.
He then discussed what his team goal is.
"Get back to the state chip and win it this time. We came up short last year, but it won’t happen this year, guaranteed," the talented prospect detailed.
What would make this season a success? He detailed more.
"Being dominant and unblockable and winning the DPOY to show everybody why I’m the best. Also, going out with a ring."
