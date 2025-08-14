EXCLUSIVE: UNC's Zavion Griffin-Haynes Talks Final HS Season
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been doing a great job this recruiting cycle, as they have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class. This comes at a plethora of different positions and in a plethora of different states. One of the states being the state of North Carolina.
One of the players that they have landed from the state of North Carolina is Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina's very own Zavion Griffin-Haynes. Griffin-Haynes is hopeful for a huge final season, and is set for a big season with his high school.
He went into detail to discuss his upcoming season and more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes Weighs In
"Just perfecting my craft for the next level, keeping my body healthy, recovery, and doing the little things to make me a better player," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his preparation.
The Tar Heels commit is hopeful that he can be the best player that he can be. He knows he has a high ceiling, which leads him to believe that he could be the best player at his position this season. he went more into detail with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"My personal goal is to be the best I can be. I want to be the #1 Edge when it’s all said and done. Let the sleepers know, I got a lot to prove," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit said.
The talented prospect still has some goals set for his team, but there is one major goal he has at this tiem.
"Get back to the state chip and win it this time. We came up short last year, but it won’t happen this year, guaranteed," the talented prospect detailed.
He also has some goals set for improvement. he detailed what he wants to improve in his final season at the high school level.
"Everything, I want to be the best with my abilities so, when I get to Chapel Hill, I can come in and make an impact."
The Tar Heels commit would then go into detail to explain what he is looking at in order to have a successful season this season.
"Being dominant and unblockable and winning the DOPY to show everybody why I’m the best. Also, going out with a ring."
