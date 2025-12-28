How North Carolina’s Offense Looked in December

While the North Carolina Tar Heels' defense has been the most consistent feature of the team, the offensive operation has been up and down throughout the course of the season.

Those struggles extended into December, but with Seth Trimble returning to the lineup, there have been glimpses of what the offense can be when at full strength . The veteran guard had missed nine consecutive games, dating back to early November. Trimble had not played since Nov. 7 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Let's take a closer look at how North Carolina's offense performed in the month of December.

Assessing the Tar Heels Offense in December

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Through the first six games of this month, North Carolina is averaging 79.1 points per game, which is inflated by a 99-point outing against East Carolina this past Monday. The scoring output has not been the issue for Tar Heels. The problem has been the team's slow starts, specifically when Trimble was not in the lineup.

Dean Smith Center | Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

While speaking with the media earlier this month, head coach Hubert Davis discussed North Carolina's sluggish starts and how it was becoming problematic.

"I don't want them to take time because every team is different," Davis said. "When you go into conference play, everybody has a way that they play on both ends of the floor. I don't want to get off to slow starts. I felt like we did. It wasn't just defensively. I didn't feel like we were sharp on the offensive end. I think the first 12 shots that we took, seven of them were from three."

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I thought on both ends of the floor it took us a little while to get into the rhythm, and once we did, which it started with us defensively, I felt like it translated on the offensive end as well," Davis said.

"No, I don't. I wouldn't necessarily say that we've consistently gotten off to slow starts," Davis said. "I would say that at times we haven't been consistent at the beginning, where we've gotten off to a fast start and then we had a four- or six-minute lull on both ends of the floor. We allow a team to come back. We're in a situation where maybe we could extend the lead."

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It is difficult to say that North Carolina has completely figured it out in Trimble's first two games back in the fold, as the Tar Heels were lackluster in the first half against Ohio State, but were firing on all cylinders against East Carolina. It is somewhere in the middle, but conference play will reveal exactly where this offense stands. Overall, the offensive performance was a mixed bag in December.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !