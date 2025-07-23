Who is UNC Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Jenny Levy?
Jenny Levy and the Tar Heels won the Women's Lacrosse National Championship this year, starred by a trio of sisters, Nicole, Ashley, and Chloe Humphrey. Levy and the Humphrey sisters went on to win against Northwestern by a score of 12-8 in the title game.
North Carolina also defeated Clemson, Princeton, and Florida during the NCAAT, outscoring opponents 65-31.
Beneath is a long list of Levy's history and personal accolades, deeming her the credibility she has in the sport of lacrosse, per GoHeels:
- "Entering her 31st season in Spring 2026
- Career Record: 443-130 (.773) (No. 2 all-time in wins)
- North Carolina Record: Same
- ACC Record: 118-38 (.756)
- National Lacrosse Hall of Fame (inducted 2021)
- IWLCA Hall of Fame (inducted 2025)
- USA Lacrosse Foundation Gala honoree (2023)
- U.S. National Team Head Coach (2017-22)
- Four NCAA national titles (2013, 2016, 2022, 2025)
- Eight ACC titles (2002, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2025)
- Three-time IWLCA National Coach of the Year (2013, 2016, 2022)
- Eight-time ACC Coach of the Year (1997, 2002, 2010, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2025)
- 125 All-ACC selections
- 70 players with All-America honors
- 16 National Player of the Year winners
- 11 ACC Player of the Year winners
- 1 Tewaaraton Award winner
- 13 Tewaaraton Award finalists
- Four NCAA Tournament MOPs
- Two Honda Award winners"
On top of her personal accolades, here is what has done leading UNC's women's lacrosse program. From the ACC to NCAAT, also found on GoHeels:
"The only head coach in UNC women’s lacrosse history, Levy built the Tar Heel program from scratch. She was named its first head coach in October 1994.
- 26 NCAA Tournament bids (including 20 straight from 2005-present)
- 46 NCAA Tournament wins (second all-time by a head coach)
- 14 NCAA Tournament semifinal appearances (tied for third all-time)
- Four NCAA championships (third all-time by a school, fourth all-time by a head coach)
- 11 ACC regular season titles, including eight outright
- Eight ACC Tournament titles (most by a head coach, second-most by a school)
Levy became only the fourth coach in women’s lacrosse history to win an NCAA championship as a player (with Virginia in 1991) and as a head coach. She is one of only four head coaches to win four or more NCAA titles.
On March 3, 2023, Levy achieved her 400th career victory. She ranks second all-time in NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse history and second among active DI head coaches for career wins. She also became just the sixth head coach across all three divisions to ever reach the 400 threshold.
Less than two weeks later on March 16, 2023, Levy met another milestone: her 100th Atlantic Coast Conference victory. She became the first women’s lacrosse coach in ACC history to reach the century mark. As of that day, no other coach in league history had more than 67 conference wins.
Levy guided the Tar Heels to its first NCAA title in program history in 2013. The team beat defending national champion Northwestern, 11-4, in the semifinals before downing top-ranked Maryland, 13-12, in three overtimes in one of the most exhilarating games in the sport’s history."
UNC's athletic success goes beyond men's sports, with football led by Bill Belichick and men's basketball led by Hubert Davis. And Coach Levy proves just that.
