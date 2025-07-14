Nick Saban Shares Thoughts on North Carolina's Bill Belichick
College football presents its own set of challenges, including injuries, transfers, the high school recruiting trail, and the impact of NIL. It's a version of the game that faces ups and downs, but much differently from the pro version of the game at the pro level — the NFL. Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on North Carolina's Bill Belichick ahead of his first year leading a collegiate program.
Back in May of this year, Saban found himself speaking on The Next Round and voiced his opinion of the 73-year-old head coach, trying to change the culture and projection of a football program that has not found success over the past few years.
"I think he'll do well, but I also think there will be a learning curve in how to coach college players," Saban said while speaking on the broadcast.
Is Saban correct? Maybe so, however, it should be taken into account that Belichick has plenty of experience at the pro level — winning eight Super Bowls, six of which are as the head coach of the New England Patriots — mentoring former Patriot and arguably (or probably) the best quarterback to play the game, Tom Brady.
But to Saban's point the different of managing much young players compared to who are playing in the NFL is a big contrasting detail between the two echelons. The landscape of college football is not as simple as it once was — money is involved more than ever, players are on a different timeline (courtesy of the modern era) in regards to how things operate on a day-to-day basis with classes and practice.
Saban's statement is fair to make, but the odds of Belichick struggling are not alarming; rather, the complete opposite. He and General Manager Michael Lombardi are committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. And back to the reference of high school recruiting, Belichick has been doing a pretty good job, maybe better than what some thought during the time of his hiring last December.
Keep in mind, this is all talk at the end of the day, so we will see how things play out on the gridiron on September 1, when Belichick and the Tar Heels take on TCU during Monday Night Football.
Please follow us on X when you click right here for more content!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here to talk Belichick.