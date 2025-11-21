Why Transfer Gio Lopez Feels ‘Thankful’ at UNC
Gio Lopez decided to transfer to UNC and play for Bill Belichick in his first year as the head coach of the football program. Lopez, the former signal caller for South Alabama, had an outstanding showing last year. However, has had plenty of bumps on and off the field in his first go-around as a Tar Heel. Whether it be suffering a car crash days before the TCU game or throwing an interception.
It was never really smooth for Lopez, but despite it all, he shows gratitude for being able to play in Chapel Hill.
- “I haven't thought back to it," Lopez said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to have and just be able to play for a major program like North Carolina, just making the most of it. Just happy to be here and just do what I can where I want here.”
Lopez has played nine games as North Carolina's quarterback, needing to sit out when UNC played Clemson at home. But that situation did not work out any differently, as the Tigers clobbered the Tar Heels — scoring points with ease, UNC's defense was unable to apply any resistance. Since that defensive performance, North Carolina's defensive unit has improved greatly.
Furthermore, Lopez responded to whether or not the transition from South Alabama to UNC has been a challenge.
- “Of course, you know, I want to win games," Lopez said. "It doesn't matter my stat lines. I just want to put us in the best situation to win games. You know, something I hope dearly is winning games and put ourselves in good situations. And you know, it's rough, but for me personally, I keep doing what I can.”
Lopez's Future is Slowly Approaching
North Carolina's signal caller has been criticized a great deal, given the way he has performed throughout the season. And with the 2025 season coming to a close, Lopez's future is approaching — and for this matter, who knows what will happen next?
The Belichick era has been quite the experience, and one filled with unexpected storylines that pop up randomly.
The Tar Heels are going to have a quarterback one way or another, but will that be Lopez? Or will it be one of the guys toward the bottom of the depth chart for Belichick and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens? Anything goes in this regime, but it will be only a matter of time before something actually happens.
