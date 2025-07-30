What The Griffin-Haynes Family Said About UNC Toy Drive
The North Carolina Tar Heels should be proud of two of their commits Jayden and Zavion Griffin-Haynes who are set to host their toy drive. The family detailed their thoughts on the toy drive with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
Zatara Griffin
"So, I will say that this is not our first toy drive. This is something that we used to do every year in Jacksonville, for the children's hospital down there. We did it more as a doll drive at a girls nonprofit, so we did a doll drive every year for the hospital. The boys were in elementary and middle school, so the boys were able to help with that and were able to see what giving back looks like," she said.
She added more.
"Jayden (Griffin-Haynes) dealt with a lot of childhood illnesses, so he was always in and out of the hospital, because he had really bad asthma. He was in and out of the hospital. There was a lot of time that people were coming by and doing that for us. They would ask me if I was ok, and if I was ok. They would bring a toy by, come by and pray, or even read a book. It has kind of always been a passion for me to give that back, because they did that for us, you know."
She concluded with another statement.
"We have been here (North Carolina) five years, and one day we were just talking and were wondering if they had a children's hospital here, and they did, so we was like 'let's do it here to'. We tried and did a run back in December. We didn't have a great turnout with the toy drive back in December. They came to me a few weeks ago, and was like, 'what happened to the toy drive, and what about this summer'. I hit her up to see if she still wants to do it, and the hospital said they still have a huge need, and the boys wanted to do it."
Jayden Griffin-Haynes
"I think this toy drive is pretty special. Just being able to give back to the community and helping the youth it's special being able to do something for younger children that others were able to do for me when I was younger," the Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the toy drive that he is hosting with his brother.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes
"Giving back to ones who need and supporting who supports you is the purpose of the toy drive," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
