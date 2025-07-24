EXCLUSIVE: UNC's Jayden Griffin-Haynes Details Some Amazing Work
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better teams when it comes to the recruiting scene. In his first class, Bill Belichick has landed 33 commitments in the class of 2026. This is one of the highest amounts of commits for one team in the nation.
The Tar Heels are looking for great players, but also great men. That is exactly what they are getting out of a pair of brothers. Zavion Griffin-Haynes and Jayden Griffin-Haynes are a pair of brothers from inside the North Carolina state lines. They are great players, and attend Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina, but are even better people off the field. They are hosting an event that warms the heart of many.
It was announced that the pair would be hosting a toy drive so they can give back, but arguably the most important factor of this is the fact they are giving back to the kids.
Jayden caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI and discussed the event that they are hosting.
"I think this toy drive is pretty special. Just being able to give back to the community and helping the youth it's special being able to do something for younger children that others were able to do for me when I was younger," the Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the toy drive that he is hosting with his brother.
Speaking of his brother, Jayden discussed what it means to him to be able to do this alongside his brother.
"It's just a blessing just to be alongside my brother in everything I do since we were basically kids. I don't want to ever take that for granted."
The talented prospect details his thought process on the toy drive.
"Just like I said, I want to be able to give back to the community, not only right now, but when my name gets bigger. It's just something I've wanted to do since a kid, and something I want to continue to do," Griffin-Haynes stated.
He has a goal in mind for this event, but it isn't a typical goal that some foundations set, such as money raised, or in this case the amount of toys donated. Instead, he has another goal for this event in mind.
"Just making sure I keep a smile on the kids face making it a special moment for them," the Tar Heels commits stated.
