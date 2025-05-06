UNLV Hustlin' Rebels' Seven-Game Streak Ends With 4-3 Loss To San Jose State
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team had been on an incredible run in which they won seven consecutive games. Their seven-game winning streak came to an end this weekend against the San Jose Spartans on Sunday afternoon at Excite Ballpark in San Jose, California. Despite a valiant rally to try to come from behind, the Rebels fell just short in a 4 - 3 loss.
The Spartans jumped out to a lead early, scoring two runs in the first inning. The Rebels chipped away at the lead, eventually knotting up the game at two in the sixth inning. San Jose State then bounced back in the seventh inning, scoring two more runs, and UNLV was right back where they started. In the ninth inning, the Rebels rallied, scoring a run and putting themselves in a position to tie the game with a runner on second base with just one out. Unfortunately, a strikeout and flyout from the final two batters of the game sealed the Rebels' fate and allowed the Spartans to edge out UNLV for the victory.
Despite the loss, the Rebels still came away with another Mountain West Conference series victory, and their winning streak has put them in a much more solid position in the standings than they were just a few weeks ago. Following the tough loss, UNLV head coach Stan Stolte spoke about the game, the series, and where the Rebels go from here. "San Jose State threw a couple good arms at us and we never really got anything going," Stolte said. "The couple of times we had chances, we took bad at-bats. Happy with winning the series, but still need to take care of business ourselves and not rely on help."
