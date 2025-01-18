UNLV Rebels at San Diego State Betting Odds, Breakdown, Pick
The UNLV Rebels (10-7) will take on the San Diego State Aztecs (11-4) as 10-point road underdogs on Saturday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.
Betting Line: UNLV Rebels (+10) at San Diego State Aztecs (131.5)
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
Location: Viejas Arena in San Diego, California
TV: CBSSN
Records:
Team
Record (SU)
ATS
O/U
Away
Home
UNLV
10-7
5-11-1
8-9
1-4
9-1
SDSU
11-4
7-7
5-8-1
2-1
6-2
Since the calendar flipped to January, San Diego State is 3-1 SU and ATS. The Aztecs, who own a 4-2 mark in Mountain West conference games, have been profitable for bettors to back with an identical 4-2 ATS mark over that stretch.
The Aggies are led in scoring by a solid backcourt duo of Miles Byrd and Nick Boyd. In the Aztecs’ win over Colorado State on Tuesday, Byrd became the second player in the country to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and seven steals in a game this season.
On the defensive end, Brian Dutcher’s squad is in elite company joining only Tennessee as teams ranked in the top 10 in both field goal and three-point percentage defense. San Diego State ranks first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 35.9 %. The Aztecs’ perimeter defense is tops in the Mountain West while ranking ninth in the country in defending the three-point arc (28%).
On the interior, San Diego State is led by 7' 0" freshman Magoon Gwath who ranks eighth in the nation with 2.73 blocks per game. Gwath’s presence in the paint anchors an Aztec last line of defense that not only leads the Mountain West conference but ranks seventh in the nation at 5.73 total blocked shots per game.
While possessing an impressive 8-2 SU mark over their last 10 games, the Aztecs own a profitable 6-4 ATS (60%) record over that stretch.
On Saturday, the Rebels will be in search of their second signature Mountain West win after upsetting No. 22 Utah State, 65-62, on Wednesday. UNLV, who is now 4-2 SU and 2-4 ATS in conference play, have been difficult to trust this season when placed in the role of underdogs --covering just twice in those seven contests (2-5 ATS mark).
UNLV was fortunate to grab the upset victory over the Aggies on Tuesday, as the Rebels shot just 6-25 from three-point range (24%), 24-59 (40.7%) from the field and only 11-17 from the charity stripe (64.7%). If they shoot that poorly on Saturday, UNLV will not leave Viejas Arena with their second upset win of the week.
HISTORICAL BETTING TRENDS
San Diego State holds a 44-38 advantage in the all-time series, including an ultra-impressive 40-12 mark in the Mountain West era.
Dating back to the 2013 season, San Diego State owns the best home record 90-13 (.874) in the Mountain West conference.
While the Rebels did grab the all-important 2-0 ATS sweep versus the Aztecs last season, they are just 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS against San Diego State over the last seven meetings.
FINAL THOUGHTS / RESPECTED MONEY BEST BET
After the over failed to cash in a shockingly low-scoring affair on Wednesday, Respected Money in Vegas now stands at 4-2 ATS (+2.0 units) this season in wagers shared here on UNLV Rebels on SI.
The Aztecs’ demonstrated defensive prowess this season will likely be the difference in this matchup. Respected Money is investing in Brian Dutcher to improve upon his impressive 12-3 record against UNLV as well as backing a San Diego State squad that owns two quality wins over ranked teams (No. 6 Houston and No. 21 Creighton).
Dating back to 2014, the Aztecs are 9-1 SU and 7-2-1 ATS against the Rebels at home.
Lay the wood.
PICK: San Diego State -10 (-110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
