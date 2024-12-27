UNLV Rebels vs Fresno State Bulldogs Betting Odds, Breakdown, Best Bet
The UNLV Rebels (6-5) will host Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Betting Line: UNLV Rebels (-15.5) vs Dayton Flyers (144)
Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
Time: 10 pm PT / 7 pm ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV
TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network / Mountain West Network
UNLV vs Fresno State Basketball Preview
Records:
Team
Record (SU)
ATS
O/U
Away
Home
FRES
4-8
6-5-1
7-5
1-4
3-2
UNLV
6-5
3-7-1
3-8
1-2
5-1
Fresno State heads into Saturday’s Mountain West showdown having lost six of their last seven games. The only win for the Bulldogs during that span came on Dec. 14 when they beat San Diego, 73-65, covering as 5.5-point home favorites against the Toreros.
The Bulldogs are led by Las Vegas native Zaon Collins who is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Slowing down the sophomore guard, who has notched double-digit points in nine of 10 games this season, will be a primary focus for the Rebels on the defensive end.
While trying to slow down Collins, the Rebels will try to keep Mykell Robinson off the glass. The junior forward, who has led the club in rebounding in four of their last five games, is averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game down on the block.
Meanwhile, the Rebels head into Saturday’s tip-off Mountain West conference play boasting a solid 5-1 record at home. UNLV, who is 2-2 SU and ATS in the month of December, will look to get above the .500 mark prior to a New Years Eve road tilt against Air Force next Tuesday.
The Rebels are led by guard Dedan Thomas Jr. who is averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game on the strength of scoring 15-plus points in five consecutive games.
In the series, UNLV has won two straight over Fresno State, including six of the last 10 overall meetings. However, despite the success in the win column, the Rebels have burned bettors as the Bulldogs own a 7-3 ATS mark over that span.
Respected Money in Vegas, who cashed in backing the Rebels in their 66-53 over UC Riverside last time out, is instead focusing on the total in this matchup. The two Mountain West rivals, who have played to the over in three of the last four, have soared over the total in seven of the last 10 overall. The sharp money is investing in another high-scoring affair.
PICK: OVER 144 (-110)
