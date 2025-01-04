UNLV Rebels

Dan Mullen Gets Pass Catcher With Big Upside Out of the Portal

Former Arkansas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms has committed to UNLV as first reported by 24Sports’ Matt Zenitz. A talented pass-catcher with prior success at North Texas, Gumms will look to revitalize his career under head coach Dan Mullen and be reunited with recently hired tight ends coach Adrian Mayes, who coached Gumms at North Texas in 2022.

Gumms, a Houston native and 3-star recruit from the 2021 class, enjoyed a productive freshman season at North Texas in 2022 as a redshirt freshman recording 34 catches for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns , earning Conference USA All-Freshman and Freshman All American honors. However, his time at Arkansas was limited after being dismissed for an unspecified rules violation. 

With one year of eligibility remaining, Gumms brings a valuable combination of size and athleticism to the UNLV offense. His addition provides a potential boost to a receiving corps looking to make strides under Mullen and Mayes’ guidance.

