UNLV Football Adds Adrian Mayes as Tight Ends Coach and Run Game Coordinator
UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen has announced the hiring of Adrian Mayes as the Rebels’ tight ends coach and run game coordinator, bringing a diverse and accomplished coaching background to Las Vegas.
Mayes joins UNLV after two seasons at Tulsa, where he began in 2023 as running backs coach before taking on additional responsibilities as run game coordinator and tight ends coach last season.
Prior to his time at Tulsa, Mayes spent four seasons at North Texas (2019-2022), coaching tight ends and developing standout players such as Freshman All-American Var’Keyes Gumms and Honorable Mention All-CUSA Jake Roberts. Under Mayes' guidance, the duo combined for 62 receptions, 852 yards, and eight touchdowns in 2022.
Mayes also served on the Texas State coaching staff from 2016 to 2018, first coaching the offensive line before transitioning to tight ends and tackles. In 2018, he helped Keenen Brown achieve First Team All-Sun Belt honors, with Brown leading the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
His coaching resume includes a stint as a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 2014, where he was part of the staff that guided the Buckeyes to the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship. Mayes also held the role of Director of Football Recruiting at Houston in 2015 and began his coaching career working at Rice from 2011 to 2013, assisting with both the offensive and defensive lines.
Mayes’ NFL experience includes tight ends internships with the Los Angeles Chargers during their 2019 and 2022 training camps and a stint with the New York Jets in 2013, where he worked with the running backs.
A former standout offensive lineman at Kansas, Mayes’ extensive coaching background and track record of player development make him a significant addition to UNLV’s staff.
