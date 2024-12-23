QB Anthony Colandrea Commits to UNLV, Adds Fire Power to Rebels Offense
Anthony Colandrea is a dynamic talent poised to elevate the Rebels’ offensive attack. Colandrea, a standout prospect with a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and excellent mobility, brings excitement to a UNLV program that continues to trend upward.
Colandrea, who previously made headlines as one of the more electrifying quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle, flipped his commitment to UNLV after considering several other programs. Known for his competitive edge and ability to extend plays, Colandrea is an ideal fit for the Rebels’ up-tempo offense. His high football IQ and knack for making big plays under pressure make him a game-changer for a team looking to build on its recent momentum.
The commitment comes at a crucial time for UNLV, as the program is capitalizing on its recent success, winning the LA Bowl, and the hiring of Dan Mullen. Colandrea’s addition signals the Rebels’ intent to compete for conference championships in 2025 and beyond.
With Colandrea at the helm, UNLV fans have reason to be optimistic about the future. His leadership and playmaking ability could make him the centerpiece of a Rebels squad eager to make noise on the national stage. The 2025 season just got a lot more exciting in Las Vegas now that the Rebels have this electric quarterback.
