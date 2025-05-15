UNLV Men’s Golf Qualifies For NCAA Championships
The UNLV Rebels men's golf team finished in third place at the NCAA Urbana Regional hosted by Illinois at Atkins Golf Club on Wednesday and have now qualified for the 2025 NCAA Championships. The Championship tournament will tee off on Friday, May 23 in Carlsbad, California, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. This is the 23rd time in the program's history that they have qualified for the NCAA Championship round.
The Rebels entered the regionals as the 6 seed in the tournament. Senior Caden Fioroni was the top star for UNLV in the tournament, finishing in a tie for second place after shooting under par for three straight days, ending with a score of 9-under 204. For the rest of the team, sophomore Zach Little finished in 18th place at even par, junior Wyatt Plattner finished in 21st place at +1, senior Trevor Lewis finished in 27th place at +2, and junior Brett Sawaia finished in 69th place at +17.
UNLV head coach Jean-Paul Herbert spoke about how proud is of his team and how excited he is for the NCAA Championships after qualifying on Wednesday. "Today was what we've been working and preparing for all year – a chance to qualify and compete for a national championship. Our guys believed, they stepped out there and earned it. I'm very proud of them all." Herbert said. "Caden's play was exceptional from start to finish. We're excited for him to finish off his college career at La Costa, near his hometown of San Diego."
The Rebels will be back on the course eight days from now to compete for the biggest prize in college golf. Fioroni will look to lead the way for UNLV as they compete for a National Championship.
