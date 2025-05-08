UNLV Women's Golf Punches Ticket To NCAA Championships
The UNLV Rebels women's golf team has wrapped up their NCAA Columbus Regional in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by the Ohio State Buckeyes. They fought through difficult weather conditions and advanced past the regionals to the NCAA Championships.
They entered the tournament as the seventh seed and ultimately played well enough to finish in fourth place. The team shot a 1-under in the final round to secure the fourth-place finish and advance to the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, starting May 16. They finished the day strong when they turned a small lead over fifth place into a comfortable one by sinking 10 birdies on the final five holes.
All five Rebels who competed in the matchup finished in the top 25. The five competitors were senior Toa Yokoyoma, senior Mayumi Umezu, senior Hina Matsui, senior McKenzi Hall, and sophomore Zi Yu Foong. Yokoyama finished in fourth place with a score of 3-under 213, which was a career-best in regionals. Umezu finished second on the team and 14th overall with a score of +2, which was also a career-best in regionals. Matsui completed the matchup with a score of +5 for 18th place, which was also a career best for her in regionals. Foong finished in 21st place with a +5.
UNLV Rebels head coach Amy Bush Herzer spoke about how her team and the event after qualifying for the NCAA Championships:
"This adds another highlight to our year. These seniors and this group have been absolutely incredible day in and day out. They've worked so hard for this. We came in here and fought really tough conditions. But the team just kept on fighting to earn this and now we're going to the national championship!"
