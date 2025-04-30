UNLV Honors Top Student-Athletes At Seventh Annual Scarlet & Gray Awards
On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the UNLV Rebels athletics program held their Seventh Annual Scarlet & Gray Awards Show held Tuesday night at the Strip View Pavilion in the Thomas & Mack Center. It is an award show that honors the most deserving UNLV student-athletes for their accomplishments both in their respective sports and in the classroom. Football star Jackson Woodard and women's golf standout Toa Yokoyama took home the night's most prestigious awards.
Woodard took home the Mehdi Bouras Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. He was the star linebacker for the Rebels football team. On the field, he was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-Mountain West First Team as a senior this past season. For his prowess in the classroom, he earned First Team CSC Academic All-American and Academic All-Mountain West honors. Just this past weekend, following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, he also earned a contract as an undrafted free agent from the Seattle Seahawks.
Yokoyama won the Mehdi Bouras Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. She has been a dominant performer on the golf course, earning First Team All-Mountain West honors while holding the third-best scoring average for a single season in school history in 2025. She also held a 3.65 GPA and earned WGCA All-American Scholar and Academic All-Mountain West honors.
Other Awards Voted on by the Student-Athletes
Outstanding Team - Lady Rebels Basketball
Best Upset - Rebels Football Defeats Kansas Jayhawks
Male Athlete of the Year - Ricky White III (Rebels Football)
Female Athlete of the Year - Kennedi Porter (Rebels Track & Field)
Newcomers of the Year - Jesse Farrell (Rebels Softball) and Hajj-Malik Williams (Rebels Football)
The Perseverance Award - Jayden Jaster (Rebels Cheer Squad)
The Be A Rebel Award - Torie Reardon (Rebels Women's Soccer)
