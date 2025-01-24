UNLV Men’s Basketball Preview: Runnin’ Rebels Set to Face New Mexico on Saturday
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (11-8, 5-3 Mountain West) will host the New Mexico Lobos (16-4, 8-1 Mountain West) on Saturday at noon in a key conference matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.
UNLV is coming off a narrow 63-61 home loss to Wyoming on Tuesday night, which ended a stretch where they had won six of their previous nine games. The Rebels hold an 8-2 home record this season and have performed well in Mountain West play, highlighted by victories over then-No. 22 Utah State and San Diego State earlier in January.
The Runnin’ Rebels rely on a mix of experience and young talent, with six returners from last season joined by 10 newcomers. Sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. leads the team in scoring (15.8 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg), ranking third in the Mountain West in the latter category. Forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry contributes a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game and is second in the conference in blocks (1.6 bpg). UNLV has three players averaging double figures in scoring, while their depth provides additional offensive contributions.
New Mexico arrives in Las Vegas with momentum, having won back-to-back games against Boise State and Fresno State. The Lobos feature a high-powered offense that ranks 19th nationally in scoring (83.9 ppg) and third in fast-break points (18.3 ppg). Guard Donovan Dent leads the team and the Mountain West with 18.9 points per game and 6.9 assists per game. Forward Nelly Joseph anchors the Lobos inside, averaging a league-best 10.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Both teams bring experienced rosters into this matchup, with New Mexico projected to contend for the Mountain West title. UNLV’s ability to slow down the Lobos’ transition game and limit second-chance points will be critical.
