USC Football: Lincoln Riley's Recruiting Class Ranked Among Top 5 in Nation
The USC Trojans enter the 2024 season with not as much hype as they did entering the 2023 season, and that's fair as things stand. The Trojans finished the 2024 recruiting class as the No. 17 high school class and the No. 5 class in the Big 10. They finished with signing 22 players to the program.
Although the 2024 class doesn't meet the standards the Trojans are used to, their 2025 recruiting class tells us a whole different. According to the updated On3 top 25 classes, USC is ranked No. 3 for the 2025 recruiting class.
2 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 5 three-stars |
Top Commit: Manchester (Ga.) Five-Star Plus+ DL , No. 8 in the On3 Industry Ranking.
It was a successful March 24 for USC as four USC commitments came on that day. Manchester (Ga.) five-star defensive lineman started things off by flipping from in-state Georgia. He was joined by Warner Robins (Ga.) top-40 EDGE , Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin top-70 safety and Austin (Texas) Lake Travis defensive lineman .
The Trojans currently have 12 players committed, including two five-star recruits, defensive tackle Justus Terry and quarterback Julian Lewis.
These two prospects are prized possessions. Terry hails from Manchester High School in Georgia. In 2025, he's a consensus top-10 recruit and was strongly recruited by assistant coach Eric Henderson.
Lewis was the No. 1 player in his original 2026 class. However, he reclassified, but he remains one of the top prospects in 2025. Lewis also hails from Georgia and is described as a pro-style quarterback. Lewis has a chance to be among the best quarterbacks USC has ever produced, and that says a lot.
USC also has five four-star recruits and five three-star recruits. These four- and three-star recruits include running back Riley Wormley from Texas, edge rusher Isaiah Gibson from Georgia, safety Hylton Stubbs from Florida, and edge rusher Gus Cardova from Texas. It's clear that USC wants to dominate the entire country and the defensive side of the ball. The defense has been a weakness for USC in the past few offseasons, but head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff want to change that narrative.
USC has 12 recruits right now, but that will soon grow in the coming months.
