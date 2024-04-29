USC Women’s Basketball: All-Pac-12 Guard Transferring to Trojans
Former Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen is transferring to the USC women's basketball team, she told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. Oelhoffen is the second major transfer to join since this weekend, after former Stanford Cardinal and projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Kiki Iriafen joined the Trojans over the weekend. Both Oelhoffen and Iriafen visited USC together last week and committed at the same time.
Oelhoffen joins the Trojans after spending her first four seasons of college with the Beavers. In her most recent season at Oregon State, Oelhoffen averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Oelhoffen also made the All-Pac-12 team twice, and has averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game overall in her career.
Like Iriafen, Oelhoffen adds a veteran presence to what will overall be a young team next season. Iriafen, Oelhoffen and Rayah Marshall will be the primary upperclassmen players for a squad led by soon-to-be sophomore JuJu Watkins. Watkins is coming off one of the greatest freshman seasons in history, breaking the NCAA scoring record and leading USC to the NCAA Elite Eight.
"In talking to Coach Lindsay, they're exactly what I'm looking for in every way, and I was exactly what they needed: a combo guard that's a veteran, been through the wars over my career, to help the freshmen out as they as they adjust to college basketball as everyone does," von Oelhoffen said, via Philippou.
The additions of Iriafen and Oelhoffen also mirrors what the Trojans successfully implemented last year, when they brought in three graduate transfers in Kayla Padilla, McKenzie Forbes and Kaitlyn Davis. This trio added the supporting cast the Trojans needed last season, and now USC has added Iriafen and Oelhoffen to potentially replicate that formula.
The Trojans are not just bringing in these two great transfers, but the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation as well. USC has three five-star recruits coming in with this class, along with multiple four-star recruits. All in all, these additions have solidified USC's spots as national title contenders for the seasons that lie ahead.
