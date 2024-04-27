USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Attends Mentor LeBron James' Critical Game 3 Lakers Loss
As the USC women's basketball team continues its march forward, they are led by star guard JuJu Watkins. Watkins took college basketball by storm this past season and helped lead the Trojans to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
She has embraced being in Southern California and has even earned the respect of some of the star players around the city. This includes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who has become somewhat of a mentor for Watkins.
Waktins was in attendance for the Lakers' game three playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. While the Lakers lost the game, it's cool to see her repping the city of Los Angeles and supporting the other teams.
If Watkins continues her rise in college basketball, she will gain even more national respect. She is one of the best players that will be returning to the college hame this season and is ready to take the Trojans to the next level this year.