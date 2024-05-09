USC Women's Basketball: Lindsay Gottlieb Talk JuJu Watkins' Record-Setting Freshman Season
USC Trojans freshman shooting guard JuJu Watkins, still just 18 as of this writing, enjoyed a remarkably encouraging debut NCAA season.
During an All-American run in 2023-24, the 6-foot Sierra Canyon School product averaged 27.1 points on .401/.319/.852 shooting splits (the second-highest scoring average in the nation, behind only Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark), 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks while leading the Cardinal and Gold to a 29-6 record.
Per Talia Goodman of On3, Watkins' head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and now-retired Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer were most astounded by Watkins' record-setting night on the road against VanDerveer's Cardinal squad. She scored 51 points, the most-ever for USC.
“As a freshman, her poise was incredible,” VanDerveer reflected. “She’s just phenomenal. In a college uniform, she’s a pro… She’s easily someone like Caitlin Clark, that people will want to pay money to come see.”
Even the Maples Pavilion faithful were excited by Watkins' outburst.
“It was one of those moments that you just very rarely see, no matter how many years that you coach,” Gottlieb said. “To see a talented person transcend all space and time and go into the zone. I mean, it felt like an NBA player being unguardable. … It was one of those times where you just know something magical is happening.”
Watkins, too, realized she was having a special moment.
“It’s one of the best moments of my career so far,” Watkins said. “In the game, I was just trying to win. Just trying to do whatever it took to win, and I was on fire. I was the first option on the floor that night but honestly, I was just so, so grateful that my teammates and coach trusted me so much to just keep going to me that night because I had a great game. It was just a great experience – one of the best of my career so far.”
It may have been her most prolific night (so far), but it was hardly the only one. She logged 14 30-plus point games and two 40-plus point contests.
