USC Football: How To Tune In For Rounds 2-3 Of NFL Draft With Trojans On Deck
2022 Heisman Trophy-winning USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams may be the story of the Cardinal and Gold's representation in this year's ongoing NFL draft, but he's hardly the only pro prospect hailing from Lincoln Riley's 8-5 club. Williams, of course, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the historically quarterback-starved Chicago Bears on Thursday night, ahead of former LSU quarterback Jaden Daniels (who was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the Washington Commanders) and ex-North Carolina Tar Heels signal caller Drake Maye (who went No. 3 to the New England Patriots).
He'll join former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze in forming what should be a lethal tandem for the Monsters of the Midway.
Safety Calen Bullock, running back MarShawn Lloyd, and wide receivers Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington all could be selected in this afternoon's draft, slated to kick off today at 4 p.m. PT from Detroit.
The Trojans faithful can toggle their televisions to take in the action via either ABC, ESPN or the NFL Network to check out the second and third rounds of this year's draft.
As far as the USC stragglers go, we at All Trojans anticipate that all the four aforementioned names should get picked at some point in the seven-round enterprise. Day 3 kicks off on Saturday at noon.
More USC: How Bears Fans Feel About Caleb Williams' Selection At No. 1