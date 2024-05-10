USC Football: Multiple Ex-Trojans Boast Solid OROY Odds
Yes, now-Chicago Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams is considered the odds-on favorite to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook polling.
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner with the USC Trojans, Williams has been given +175 odds to win the award, significantly better than the second-favorite picks, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+650) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (+650).
But he's hardly the only Cardinal and Gold alum to have a shot at the prize this season.
Former Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was selected with the No. 88 pick in the third round by the Green Bay Packers, has been given +6000 odds to notch the OROY accolade. Ex-All-Pac-12 Second-Team USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, who fell to the seventh round and was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 225 pick, is netting +15000 odds. Another former Williams target, ex-USC wide receiver Tahj Washington, has +20000 odds as of this writing. He was picked by the Miami Dolphis in the seventh round, with the No. 241 selection.
Will a Trojan earn OROY honors this year? Or will the field grab the accolade?
