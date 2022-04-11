Three USC Basketball Players Declare For NBA Draft

USC's Isaiah Mobley, Drew Peterson and Chevez Goodwin have all declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Mobley was the first to announce his departure from the Trojans, in a social media post on Saturday.

"After careful thought and consideration, I've decide to hire an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft," Mobley wrote. The 6'10", 240-pound forward spent three seasons at USC.

Senior forward Chevez Goodwin also announced his intention to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on Monday. Goodwin spent two seasons at USC, after transferring from Wofford.

"To Troy, thank you for these last two years. It's truly been a dream come true."

6-foot-9, 195-pound guard Drew Peterson was the third Trojan to announce his interest in pursuing an NBA career. Peterson will declare for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his eligibility to return to USC next season.

"My experience as a Trojan has been unimaginable as we've broken records and reached new heights," Peterson said in a post.

