Skip to main content
Three USC Basketball Players Declare For NBA Draft

Three USC Basketball Players Declare For NBA Draft

Andy Enfield is losing three of his brightest stars.

Andy Enfield is losing three of his brightest stars.

USC's Isaiah Mobley, Drew Peterson and Chevez Goodwin have all declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Mobley was the first to announce his departure from the Trojans, in a social media post on Saturday.

"After careful thought and consideration, I've decide to hire an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft," Mobley wrote. The 6'10", 240-pound forward spent three seasons at USC.

Senior forward Chevez Goodwin also announced his intention to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on Monday. Goodwin spent two seasons at USC, after transferring from Wofford.

"To Troy, thank you for these last two years. It's truly been a dream come true."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

6-foot-9, 195-pound guard Drew Peterson was the third Trojan to announce his interest in pursuing an NBA career. Peterson will declare for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his eligibility to return to USC next season. 

"My experience as a Trojan has been unimaginable as we've broken records and reached new heights," Peterson said in a post.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17016896
Football

Ex-USC QB Kedon Slovis Details Transition To Pitt After Spring Game

By Claudette Montana Pattison6 hours ago
USATSI_18049892
Football

CFB World Offers Condolences Over Dwayne Haskins' Passing

By All Trojans StaffApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17485120
Football

USC Player Exposes 'Biggest Difference' Between Alabama and USC Football

By All Trojans StaffApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17257462
Football

Matt Leinart Raves About New 'Energy' At USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17093012
Football

Clay Helton: 'My Happiness Is More Important Than Where I’m At'

By All Trojans StaffApr 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 11.17.08 AM
Football

Sam Darnold Has Fascinating Reaction To Carolina Potentially Drafting a QB

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 7, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

WATCH: USC's Josh Henson Dishes on O-Line Progression

By All Trojans StaffApr 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 4.12.43 PM
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams 'Digging Deeper' Into Lincoln Riley's Offensive Playbook

By All Trojans StaffApr 6, 2022