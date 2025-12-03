USC Trojans’ Recruiting Class Breathes New Life Into California Pipeline

Amid all the season ending buzz of players leaving for the transfer portal and Bowl game projections, one thing still stands tall with the No. 16 USC Trojans -- their No. 1 2026 recruiting class.

With Wednesday marking the first day of the Early Signing Period for the 2026 class, the Trojans are looking forward to sign some of their highly-touted recruits. What's been most noticeable in this year's recruiting class under coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, is the revival of Southern California recruiting.

USC 2026 Class Sticks To Southern California Roots

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll reacts during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. USC defeated Arizona State 14-9. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The blue-blood program has built some of the most powerful and explosive Southern California products became college and NFL greats, especially when former coach Pete Carroll was at the helm.

Carroll was the head coach for the Trojans from 2001-2009, and became a large part in USC recruiting locally. When leading the Trojans, everything was exactly what a blue-blood program should look like: National Championships, Conference Championships, elite recruits and multiple Heisman Trophy winners.

In his time with USC, Carroll finished with two Heisman Trophy winners in former USC quarterback Matt Leinart in 2004 and running back Reggie Bush in 2005, two National Championships, seven consecutive Pac-10 Championships and a 97-19 record. In terms of recruiting, Carroll's recruiting classes were made up of around 69 percent of Southern California recruits, a true staple to an elite USC freshman class.

Some of USC's past talent from Southern California include Leinart, Bush, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kansas City Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster, 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer, and Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr.

Now, after year one with Bowden and tight ends coach Chad Savage, another pivotal piece in USC's recruiting efforts, the Trojans now retain a strong Southern California showing in their 2026 class, who are bound to make immediate impact on the No. 16 ranked Trojans next season.

Southern California Recruits Stay Home

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans have 35 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, and over half are from California.

The 2026 recruiting class features some of the Trojans highest profile commits, especially with 20 of USC's 25 recruits coming from California, and 18 being from Southern California. On Wednesday, USC flipped Mater Dei wide receiver recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State, adding another California prospect to the class.

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Lose Commits During Early Signing Period

MORE: USC Fans Will Love New Projected Bowl Matchup

MORE: USC Pressure Builds on Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Ohio State Commitment

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

While there’s always a chance recruits flip their commitments on National Signing Day, USC’s strict “no-visit” policy, which restricts committed prospects from taking other collegiate visits, helps keep the class largely intact. Still, that doesn’t mean things can’t change overnight, even if only in small ways.

Rivals’ Greg Smith highlighted USC’s strong recruiting haul, but also noted the quiet, behind-the-scenes moves that could surface on National Signing Day.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

"USC has done a terrific job building the 2026 recruiting class. Most of the work was done early over the summer. The class is filled with blue-chippers led by California tight end Mark Bowman. But things are little too quiet around the Trojans’ class. I think they’ll lose a player or two on National Signing Day," Smith wrote.

Among USC’s local talent signing with the Trojans are Mater Dei standouts Mark Bowman (four-star TE) and Tomuhini Topui (four-star DL), Sierra Canyon’s four-star corner Brandon Lockhart, and Santa Margarita Catholic’s four-star receiver Trent Mosley.

The Trojans are expected to retain some of their key offensive weapons including wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller, quarterback Jayden Maiava's future still remains uncertain. Alongside their start-studded 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans could be one of the most dangerous teams in college football next season.

Recommended Articles