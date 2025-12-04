What 5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman's Signing Means for USC Trojans Recruiting

USC has finalizing its biggest recruiting victory under coach Lincoln Riley. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman, the crown jewel of Mater Dei’s loaded roster and the No. 23 overall prospect in the ESPN 300, signed with the Trojans after attending his Mater Dei ceremony Wednesday morning.

There was a delay before Bowman was officially announced by USC, but the five-star tight end became a Trojans signee Wednesday evening.

Why Mark Bowman Matters to USC’s Future

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowman is a prototype tight end built for immediate impact: 6-foot-5, explosive, polished, and capable of lining up anywhere in Riley’s offense. His arrival fills a lineup need USC has struggled to consistently answer in recent years.

The Trojans have lacked a dominant, game-breaking tight end, but seniors like Lake McRee and promising younger talent such as sophomore Walker Lyons showed flashes of what high-level production could look like in this system. Bowman is viewed as the next step. The first true national blue-chip tight end with the tools to turn those flashes into a full-time reality.

Big Ten Network analyst and former Chicago Bears tight end Jake Butt offered one of the strongest scouting endorsements USC has received during the cycle.

“I had to pinch myself watching the five-star Mark Bowman’s film,” Butt said. “Quite simply you could copy and paste his film, he’s the definition of college ready… I believe he has Brock Bowers-level of potential. He’s the total package.”

For a program trying to build a Big Ten-ready roster, a tight end with the profile of a former top-10 NFL pick changes matchup dynamics on day one.

Mater Dei Pipeline Strengthens USC’s No. 1 Class

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Bowman is one of two premier Mater Dei standouts joining USC this cycle. Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt flipped from Ohio State to USC on Wednesday, becoming the nation’s No. 167 overall prospect and the Trojans’ 19th ESPN 300 pledge, the most of any program in the 2026 class.

USC now has three top-300 wide receivers committed (Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, and Trent Mosley) alongside Bowman, solidifying one of the strongest pass-catching groups in the country. It is the type of coordinated, in-state dominance USC fans haven’t seen since the program’s championship era.

Riley, Bowden's Recruiting Operation Delivers

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley visits with daughters Stella Riley (left) and Sloan Riley after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wednesday also reaffirmed USC’s recruiting overhaul under Riley. Entering the day with 35 verbal commits, the Trojans secured 31 signatures and will reach 32 once Bowman becomes official.

The class includes:

- 22 four- and five-star recruits

- 15 top-200 prospects

- 20 in-state signees, the highest total of Riley’s tenure

- A recruiting map that mirrors USC’s early-2000s California-first strategy

Only the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies finished with more four-star signees.

Why It Matters

Bowman’s expected signature locks in USC’s strongest high school class in nearly two decades and solidifies the blueprint for Riley’s Big Ten transition. Once Bowman is officially announced, the Trojans will turn their attention to the transfer portal on Jan. 2 with a freshman class capable of reshaping the program’s trajectory already in place.