USC Basketball: Latest Bronny James Update Points to Him Potentially Being Drafted
One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2024 NBA Draft is what will happen with USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James. James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has declared for the draft, despite a poor first season with the Trojans.
Many around the league believe that James should wait at least another year before entering into the NBA but James seems determined to reach the league. He suffered an unfortunate cardiac arrest attack before the start of the Trojans season this past year but thankfully made a full recovery to get back on the court.
With a normal offseason, James may be able to put together reasons for NBA teams to draft him. The first step is going to the NBA Combine and James has been invited to attend.
If James performs well at the Combine, his draft stock would likely be raised heavily. He needs to show teams that last season was a fluke and that he can be the player that many once believed he was.
James will be heavily talked about during the entire draft process, simply due to who his father is. However, the guard does have potential and will get his chance to prove himself to the entire league.
