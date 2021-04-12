Chevez Goodwin Makes Decision on NBA Future

The redshirt senior has decided to return to the court for one more year.

USC hooper Chevez Goodwin is returning to the Galen Center for one more year.

The senior forward took to social media on Monday morning to announce his return to the program. Instead of declaring for the NBA draft, Goodwin has decided to use his extra year of college eligibility to fine tune his skill set.

"If you look at my career, it's like a grade book. Each chapter getting more and more interesting than the last one" said Goodwin in his social media post.

"But like any great story everyone wonders how you are going to finish it. And I'm going to finish it the best way I know how, with a grand finale. So I'm going to run it back one more time. Fight On."

Goodwin's return is a huge gain for Andy Enfield, as senior guard Tahj Eaddy officially declared for the NBA draft. USC will also likely lose star Evan Mobley to the pro-leagues after a stellar freshman campaign.

[READ: Tahj Eaddy Declares for NBA Draft]

Goodwin transferred to USC from Wofford prior to last season. He played in 33 games for the Trojans during their 20-21 season and March Madness run. He averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 15 minutes of play per game.

The 6-foot-9 forward brings experience and familiarity back to the court next season. With his leadership and the remaining talent on the Trojans roster, USC should be in a good position to make another NCAA Tournament run next year.

-----

You may also like:

[Breaking: USC Will Allow Fans at Spring Showcase]

[Report Reveals Why Alijah Vera-Tucker Fits Miami]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com