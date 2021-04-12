Breaking: USC Makes Decision on Allowing Fans at Spring Game

Following state and county public health approvals, USC has made the final decision on allowing fans on campus for home sporting events.

USC is re-opening home sporting events to fans, a long time coming for many Trojan supporters.

USC Athletics announced on Monday, April 12 that, "following state and county public health approvals, USC’s remaining 2021 outdoor home spring sports events will be open to a limited number of family members and guests of participating student-athletes and coaches beginning this Tuesday (April 13).

Seating at these events will be limited so that USC can comply with updated state public health guidance for higher education and college athletics that has been adopted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, as well as city, county and campus COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Per current state guidelines, attendance will be limited, all spectators must be California residents and seating will be confined to blocks of six or fewer seats with members of a single household or audience group (audience groups must be limited to a total of 6 persons made up of a maximum of three household units). All spectators will be required to attest that they reside in the state and that their pod is comprised only of members of a single household or audience group. All spectators will be required to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines, sit only in their assigned seats, and wear face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking."

These rules apply for baseball and other outdoor spring sports that have home competitions including women's soccer, men's tennis, women's water polo and women's lacrosse.

USC football's Spring Showcase at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will also be available to approximately 5,000 spectators on April 17. The game will be available to family members, guests, fans, and season ticket holders [who will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets].

Per USC Athletics:

"USC Athletics events will not be available to the general public due to facility capacity limitations, and non-ticketed guests should not come to the competition venues. The USC campus remains closed to the general public. USC will communicate with student-athletes and coaches regarding the process and protocols for their family members and guests to attend these outdoor home events."

The Trojans Spring Showcase will take place on April 17 with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff time. It will also be televised live on the Pac-12 Networks.

-----

You may also like:

[Report Reveals Why Alijah Vera-Tucker Fits Miami]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo provided by (Alex Verdugo/USC Football)