The Effect New NCAA Eligibility Rule Could Have on USC, College Athletics

USC Trojans men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman is entering his third year at the helm in Los Angeles. Through two seasons, USC has treaded around the .500 mark, accumulating an overall record of 35-32. This offseason, USC did well in the transfer portal and were able to retain some key players from last season.

Musselman spoke to USCTrojans.com in an interview this week. They touched on numerous topics, including the NCAA’s decision to implement a new eligibility rule.

Eric Musselman on New NCAA Eligibility Rule

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) and head coach Eric Musselman react against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NCAA has introduced a new eligibility rule for Division 1 athletes. This new rule will make it so athletes have a maximum of five years to play five seasons. The change will be fully implemented for the incoming class of 2027 athletes in the fall.

Musselman gave his thoughts on the new rule.

“I think the good thing about the 5-in-5 is that it will provide clarity for players, coaching staffs, and front office staffs,” Musselman said. “I think teams have been roster-building year-by-year with a lot of transfers, and I think that maybe this rule will help us have more retention across the board in all sports.”

The roster turnover in college athletics is as chaotic as it has ever been. Players constantly enter the portal, redshirt, transfer, and somehow will even have eligibility for seemingly forever. This rule would make it much easier to truly determine how many years a player has at the collegiate level.

Musselman could be on to something about the retention of players with their current teams as well. In many cases, a player will redshirt early in a season with the intention of transferring to another school in the offseason. Redshirting will not use up a year of eligibility. With a five year rule, that could change that aspect of college sports.

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) dunks during the first half against the UConn Huskies at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

While USC did receive commitments from a pair of four-star transfers this offseason in former UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe and former Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis, much of the team will be players returning or incoming high school recruits.

Two key players returning to USC for another season are guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas. Rice averaged a team high 20.3 points per game in his first six games with the Trojans in 2025-26. Unfortunately, Rice suffered a season ending surgery that kept him off the court for the remainder of the season. However, he'll be back for USC in 2026-27.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Alijah Arenas was USC's highest rated recruit in 2025. In 14 games played as a freshman for USC last season, he averaged 14.1 points. Arenas missed most the season with a torn meniscus that was suffered in the offseason heading into the year.

In recruiting the 2026 class, USC brought in five-star forward Christian Collins, four-star center Darius Ratliff, and four-star forward Adonis Ratliff. Musselman has a roster loaded with talent and will look to get USC back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

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