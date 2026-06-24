Rodney Rice Tells the Truth About Returning to USC

USC Trojans guard Rodney Rice spoke to the media on Monday. He could have departed USC after last season but opted to return for a second year in Los Angeles.

Rodney Rice on USC: "I Love It Here"

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball against Illinois State Redbirds guard Johnny Kinziger (11) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Rodney Rice transferred from the Maryland Terrapins to USC following the 2024-25 college basketball season. Rice got off to a great start with the Trojans in 2025-26. In their first six games, USC was 6-0 and Rice was averaging a team high 20.3 points per game.

Unfortunately, that sixth game would be Rice’s final one of the season. He suffered a season ending shoulder injury, leaving his future with USC in doubt. However, he ended up deciding to run it back for coach Eric Musselman’s team.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I love it here. I like what’s going on here. I love Coach Muss as a coach and off the court as well. And the rest of the coaching staff,” Rice said to reporters. “I love it here, so it was easy to come back.”

Rodney Rice said he wasn’t totally certain he’d return to USC after last season and his injury, but it ultimately ended up being an easy decision.



“I love it here,” Rice said pic.twitter.com/zC5KK2RUXT — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) June 22, 2026

USC is the third stop on Rice’s collegiate basketball journey. As a four-star recruit in the high school recruiting class of 2022, he signed with the Virginia Tech Hokies. In eight games as a freshman for the Hokies in 2022-23, he averaged 7.4 points per game. The following season with Virginia Tech, he redshirted and entered the transfer portal.

Rice spent the 2024-25 season with Maryland, where he had a breakout season. Rice averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He entered the portal and was one of USC’s big additions for 2025-26.

With Rice back, USC’s backcourt has potential top be among the best in the Big Ten this season.

Alijah Arenas Returns to USC

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) holds the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Also returning to the USC backcourt this season will be guard Alijah Arenas. Arenas, like Rice, had a shortened season on the court due to injury.

Arenas was USC’s highest rated recruit in the high school class of 2025. The five-star prospect had a rocky offseason before his freshman season could even get underway. In April off 2025, Arenas was involved in a car accident that resulted in him being placed in a coma due to smoke inhalation. Luckily, he was able to make a full recovery.

A few months later, Arenas tore his meniscus. That injury kept him off the court until the final 14 games of the season. In his 14 games, Arenas showed flashes of why he was such a highly touted recruit. He averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, but decided to come back to USC for at least another year.

The Trojans have missed the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons. They’ll look to put that streak to an end by the time the 2027 NCAA Tournament rolls around. USC has even better odds to make it this year with the tournament field expanding from 68 teams to 76, adding eight extra at-large bids into the mix.

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