Eric Musselman Gets Real On USC's Home-Court Advantage After UCLA Loss

The UCLA Bruins put more salt in the wounds of what has been a disaster finish to the regular season for the USC Trojans, handing them their seventh consecutive loss. Bruins fans came out in full force at the Galen Center during Saturday night’s 89-68 victory, chanting “UCLA” throughout and after the blowout win.

USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman shared some of his thoughts on the crowd after the loss:

“It’s been a challenge here. Our home court has not been much of a home-court advantage, and we’ve played better on the road than we have at home. My job is to coach the team. At past places I’ve been heavily involved in trying to draw crowds, and that’s an area that we got to improve on for sure,” said Musselman.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA guard Donovan Dent again put on a phenomenal performance against the Trojans, scoring 25 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, while shooting over 73 percent from the field in the Crosstown Rivalry victory. The Trojans were led by Alijah Arenas, who scored 20 points, two rebounds, and two assists, on 7-of-18 shooting from the field for USC in the loss.

With the loss, the Trojans now fall to 18-13 overall and finish the regular season at 7-13 in conference play. USC's chances of making March Madness all now rely on likely winning out in the Big Ten Tournament, which would give the Trojans an automatic bid to the 68-team field.

While the recent departure of star guard Chad Baker-Mazara from the Trojans program and the notable injuries to guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas have contributed to their struggles after a 12-1 start to the season, this is not how fans were hoping things would end up.

After the loss, Musselman spoke about the team’s struggles as they prepare to move forward to the Big Ten Tournament.

What Eric Musselman Said

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Future Of USC Trojans Program

“We have two McDonald’s All-Americans coming in next year. We feel this is an NCAA Tournament team if we were healthy. We have no doubt that it was or would be. The last day of the regular season, coming into this game, almost every bracket, we’re not in the bracket, but we’re on the board,” said Musselman.

“There was progress this year, even with the injuries. What was the goal coming in? It was to make the NCAA Tournament, but that was with a healthy group, and we’re still trying to figure out the landscape of the Big Ten, as are all the West Coast teams. UCLA has had a great year, but the other West Coast teams, we’re still trying to figure out travel, and we’re behind the schools that have been a part of this league for a long time,” Musselman continued.

Progress Made In Second Season:

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Wins, being on the bubble for as late into the season as we were. Recruiting, with two five stars. We had one five-star coming in this season, and now we have two. That changes significantly the future of the program,” Musselman said.

USC's Big Ten Tournament Outlook

USC will be the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and face the No. 12-seeded Washington Huskies in the second round on Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT with the game broadcast on Peacock.

