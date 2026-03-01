USC Trojans Make Stunning Chad Baker-Mazara Announcement

Just when USC fans thought things couldn’t get worse amid a five-game losing streak, the Tojans announced that star guard and team-leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer a member of the men’s basketball program. Baker-Mazara’s departure from the program was announced on Sunday by the school.

Following their 82-67 home loss to the No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, the Trojans currently post an 18-11 overall record and are 7-11 in conference play. Baker-Mazara’s departure from the program further damages USC’s already diminished hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament in their second season under coach Eric Musselman.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts after a three-point basket against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the loss to Nebraska, Baker-Mazara re-aggravated an injury to his knee that kept him out of two games earlier in February. The injury early in the second half of USC’s loss caused Baker-Mazara not to return.

Chad Baker-Mazara's Impact On USC Trojans

Jan 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Baker-Mazara finishes his season averaging 18.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Throughout the season, Baker-Mazara was the heart and soul of the Trojans' team, leading them to multiple victories. His experience playing for the 2025 Auburn Tigers Final Four team last season proved to be a valuable addition to a rebuilding Trojans program under Musselman.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Baker-Mazara’s absence is just the latest blow to what started as a promising season for the Trojans. USC started the season 8-0, one of its best starts in four years. The injuries to their backcourt, including guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson, were the beginning of crushing losses to the Trojans' depth.

Promising freshman star guard Alijah Arenas didn’t make his debut until mid-January for the Trojans and is starting to make an impact on a struggling USC team, averaging 13.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

How Does USC Move Forward?

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, without Baker-Mazara, USC, with Arenas expected to carry the load for the Trojans, looks to find a path to make the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans have two regular-season games remaining on the road against the Washington Huskies and at home with the UCLA Bruins.

USC also has the Big Ten tournament on tap, where a run may be necessary to secure the Trojans a spot in March Madness for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The Trojans are set to play their first game without Baker Mazara on Wednesday, when they face off against the Washington Huskies in Seattle.

The tip-off from Alaska Airlines Arena between the Trojans and the Huskies is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.