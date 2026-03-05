USC's Updated NCAA Tournament Outlook Following Loss to Washington

The USC Trojans' brutal losing streak was extended to six games with a 91-72 road loss to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday night in Seattle. In their first game since star guard Chad Baker-Mazara was dismissed from the program, the Trojans got off to a strong start, leading the Huskies 43-40 at halftime.

Washington however, outscored USC 51-29 in the second half, handing the Trojans a loss that may have all but ended their chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament. Reaching the NCAA Tournament was the goal set by coach Eric Musselman’s group at the beginning of the season.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to an 18-12 overall record and are now 7-12 in Big Ten play. To earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons, the likely scenario is for USC to win out and capture the Big Ten tournament title. This accomplishment would be stunning given how things have gone lately for Musselman’s USC group.

USC Trojans' NCAA Tournament Outlook Following Loss to Washington

Following Wednesday night’s college basketball action, the Trojans have fallen out of the first four out, according to the latest CBS Sports bracketology projections. Teams that are in the first four out according to CBS Sports include the Auburn Tigers, New Mexico Lobos, Seton Hall Pirates, and the Indiana Hoosiers. USC is behind Seton Hall and Indiana, despite beating them both earlier this season.

In their first game without their leader, Baker-Mazara, the Trojans were led by freshman guard Alijah Arenas, who scored 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. USC forwards Ezra Ausar (17 points) and Jacob Cofie (14 points) also scored in double figures for the Trojans.

USC guard Jordan Marsh scored 14 points off the bench on 4-of-10 shooting from the field. The 20-plus point performances from Washington guard Zoom Diallo and forward Hannes Steinbach proved to be too much for the Trojans. Diallo led the Huskies, scoring 26 points, nine rebounds, and two assists on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, while Steinbach added 22 points for Washington.

USC's Regular Season Finale Against UCLA

USC has one more regular-season game remaining on Saturday at the Galen Center against its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, before the Big Ten tournament. The Trojans look to end the regular season on a high note and avenge their recent 81-62 loss to the Bruins on Feb. 24 at the Pauley Pavilion.

In their last meeting, UCLA guard Donovan Dent had a phenomenal performance for the Bruins, scoring 30 points, eight assists, and two rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.

While snapping their six-game losing streak and beating a UCLA team that has been red-hot recently would help the Trojans' tournament resume, the way things look right now, USC needs to do much more than that.

UCLA enters with a 20-10 overall record and is 12-7 in Big Ten conference play. USC and UCLA will face off on Saturday night at the Galen Center. The tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FS1.

