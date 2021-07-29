Sports Illustrated home
Betting Odds for Evan Mobley Going No. 1 Overall in 2021 NBA Draft

Will Mobley land with the Detroit Pistons?
The 2021 NBA Draft kicks off Thursday, July 29 at 8:00 pm ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

[How To Watch: 2021 NBA Draft]

The Detroit Pistons currently hold the No. 1 overall selection and while its presumed Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham will be the first player taken off the board, recent reports suggests the team is not 100% sold on the young star. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "Detroit’s internal meetings are still revolving around three players for the No. 1 pick on Thursday night — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN. Detroit isn’t fully there yet on committing to Cunningham with their first overall choice."

That being said, Cunningham still holds the highest odds for securing the No. 1 selection on Thursday night. According to DraftKings, these are the current betting odds for the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cade Cunningham: -8000
Jalen Green: +1500
Evan Mobley: +2500
Jalen Suggs: +2500
Scottie Barnes: +10000
Jonathan Kuminga: +10000
James Bouknight: +15000
Franz Wagner: +40000
Josh Giddey: +50000
Jalen Johnson: +100000
Davion Mitchell: +100000
Corey Kispert: +100000
Keon Johnson: +100000
Moses Moody: +100000

Current Draft Order [1st Round]

  1. Detroit Pistons
  2. Houston Rockets
  3. Cleveland Cavaliers
  4. Toronto Raptors
  5. Orlando Magic
  6. Oklahoma City Thunder
  7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota)
  8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago)
  9. Sacramento Kings
  10. Memphis Grizzlies (via New Orleans)
  11. Charlotte Hornets
  12. San Antonio Spurs
  13. Indiana Pacers
  14. Golden State Warriors
  15. Washington Wizards
  16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston)
  17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Memphis)
  18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami)
  19. New York Knicks
  20. Atlanta Hawks
  21. New York Knicks (via Dallas)
  22. Los Angeles Lakers
  23. Houston Rockets (via Portland)
  24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee)
  25. Los Angeles Clippers
  26. Denver Nuggets
  27. Brooklyn Nets
  28. Philadelphia 76ers
  29. Phoenix Suns
  30. Utah Jazz

