Betting Odds for Evan Mobley Going No. 1 Overall in 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft kicks off Thursday, July 29 at 8:00 pm ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Detroit Pistons currently hold the No. 1 overall selection and while its presumed Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham will be the first player taken off the board, recent reports suggests the team is not 100% sold on the young star. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "Detroit’s internal meetings are still revolving around three players for the No. 1 pick on Thursday night — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN. Detroit isn’t fully there yet on committing to Cunningham with their first overall choice."

That being said, Cunningham still holds the highest odds for securing the No. 1 selection on Thursday night. According to DraftKings, these are the current betting odds for the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cade Cunningham: -8000

Jalen Green: +1500

Evan Mobley: +2500

Jalen Suggs: +2500

Scottie Barnes: +10000

Jonathan Kuminga: +10000

James Bouknight: +15000

Franz Wagner: +40000

Josh Giddey: +50000

Jalen Johnson: +100000

Davion Mitchell: +100000

Corey Kispert: +100000

Keon Johnson: +100000

Moses Moody: +100000

Current Draft Order [1st Round]

Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota) Orlando Magic (via Chicago) Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies (via New Orleans) Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors Washington Wizards Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston) New Orleans Pelicans (via Memphis) Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami) New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks New York Knicks (via Dallas) Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets (via Portland) Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee) Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz

