Evan Mobley Shares Opinion on Toronto Raptors Organization

The NBA draft is quickly approaching, which means NBA Draft projections are in full swing.

While its presumed that Cade Cunningham will be the first player taken off the board, the following four selections aren't as clear. USC star Evan Mobley will likely land anywhere between picks No. 2-4, with recent speculation pinning him to the Houston Rockets or Toronto Raptors.

Many believe the Raptors will ultimately land the 7-footer in the end. During a pre-draft media session, Mobley gave his opinion on the Raptors organization, in response to a question from Sportsnet's Steven Loung.

"They're a good player development organization," the 20-year-old said. "When players get there, they get better and it's a great city and all that. I feel like, overall, there are a lot of different teams that have that aspect and Toronto is definitely a good team that does a lot of player development."

According to Sports Illustrated All Raptors:

"Landing a center like Mobley could be a game-changer for Toronto who appears to be set at its other four starting positions with Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam all under contract and at least one, if not both, of Gary Trent Jr. and Kyle Lowry back for next season. The problem with Mobley and young centers, in general, is they can be slow to develop to the NBA game both in terms of physicality and body type. While Mobley could dominate the collegiate game at 7-feet tall, 210-pounds, he's going to have to add some weight and fill out his body to really be a true difference-maker at the highest level."

The 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

