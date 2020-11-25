USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Debut As A Trojan Begins Tonight

Its' been quite some time since USC played a basketball game, and to say that they are excited would be an understatement.

USC Mens Basketball will host Cal Baptist at the Galen Center for their season opener tonight at 6 PM PST. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network, 790 KABC, and Sirius XM radio. USC Women's Basketball will also have their season opener at the Galen Center today, against Loyola Marymount University at 1:00 PM PST.

With the loss of No.6 NBA draft pick Onyeka Okongwu, Jonah Mathews (13.4 ppg, 247 career 3-pointers) and Nick Rakocevic (10.5 ppg, 923 career rebounds) the Trojans have some holes to fill. However, USC does have a strong returning sophomore core including Ethan Anderson, Isaiah Mobley and Max Agbonkpolo.

[USC Basketball: How Onyeka Okongwu Fits With The Atlanta Hawks]

Anderson averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. He finished with 131 assists which ranked third all-time among USC freshmen. Isaiah Mobley averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds last season, and Max Agbonkpolo the 6'9" sophomore, averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds last season.

USC has eight new players joining their roster this year. Which includes top recruit Evan Mobley.

Mobley is 7'0" tall, 215 pounds and a dominant scoring player. He is expected to make an immediate impact for the Trojans, and has already accumulated some attention being named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List, the Naismith Trophy Watch List, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List and Pac-12 Media All-Conference First Team. Mobley's size and talent will make him a valuable addition to the Trojans roster.

USC is 21-4 in their last 35 home season openers and 79-35 all time in season openers. As Andy Enfield enters another season will the Trojans, USC will try to surpass their overall 2019-20 record of 22-19 this season. According to league media, USC was picked to finish 6th in 2020-21 Pac-12 preseason poll.

USC Basketball 2020-2021 Schedule:

Nov. 25 - vs. California Baptist

Nov. 28 - vs. Montana

Dec. 1 - vs. Brigham Young#

Dec. 3 - vs. UConn OR Vanderbilt#

Dec. 8 - vs. UC Irvine

Dec. 13 - vs. Stanford*

Dec. 6 - vs. San Francisco

Dec. 20 - at Oregon State*

Dec. 23 - vs. Texas Southern

Dec. 31 - vs. Colorado*

Jan. 2 - vs. Utah*

Jan. 7 - at Arizona*

Jan. 9 - at Arizona State*

Jan. 14 - vs. Washington*

Jan. 16 - vs. Washington State*

Jan. 21 - at Stanford*

Jan. 23 - at California*

Jan. 28* - vs. Oregon State

Jan. 30 - vs. Oregon*

Feb. 6 - vs. UCLA*

Feb. 11 - at Washington*

Feb. 13 - at Washington State*

Feb 17 - vs. Arizona State*

Feb. 20 - vs. Arizona*

Feb. 25 - at Colorado*

# - Romans Legends Classic in Uncasville, Conn.

* - Pac-12 Conference Game

[READ: Nick Saban Test Positive For COVID-19, Steve Sarkisian Steps Up]

TO WATCH: Evan Mobley Talk About The 2020-2021 Season Click The Video Above.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.