Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19, Steve Sarkisian Steps Up

Claudette Montana Pattison

Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide has tested positive for COVID-19 but this time, with symptoms. 

Let's talk a walk down memory lane. Just one month ago Nick Saban received the news that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. Despite isolating at his home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Saban remained asymptomatic. After three follow up COVID-19 tests, all with negative results, Saban's original test was deemed a false positive. 

This time around the Crimson Tide is not taking their chances. Due to Saban experiencing "mild" symptoms, the 69 year old will have to isolate for at least 10 days, which would put his return on December 4th, one day before Alabama's final game of the season against Arkansas. 

[READ: USC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19]

So who will step up in Saban's absence? None other that the former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian. Per ESPN, 

"With Saban ruled out against Auburn, the head-coaching duties will fall to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian, who was previously a head coach at USC and Washington, had been designated for head-coaching duties after Saban's positive test in October. Sarkisian will continue to call plays on offense.

"We won't change anything other than some of the administrative, game-day decisions he'll have to be involved in," Saban said.

Rules prohibit coaches from participating in game-day activities remotely. However, Saban will be able to continue to be part of preparations leading up to Saturday's game, leading video conferences and watching practice from his home."

[READ: How Will USC Football Spend Thanksgiving?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

