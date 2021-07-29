Insider Predicts Evan Mobley's NBA Draft Fate

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Cade Cunningham is a sure lock for Detroit, so where does that leave USC star Evan Mobley?

The first round of the 2021 NBA Draft kicks off tonight July 29 at 8:00 pm ET, and soon we will find out where USC center Evan Mobley will be playing basketball next season.

While previous reports stated that the Detroit Pistons, who have the No. 1 overall pick were not fully committed to Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, a recent report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that their feelings have changed.

In a series of tweets Wojnarowski writes:

ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have landed on a decision to select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft (ESPN and ABC at 8 PM ET).

Detroit officials traveled to New York on Wednesday, met with Cunningham a final time and finalized the decision to choose him at No.1 in meetings this morning, sources tell ESPN.

Trade offers to move up the board -- including to No. 1 -- continue to come, so there's always the possibility that a proposal could blow the Pistons away. But if they're taking the pick for themselves at No. 1 tonight, they're taking Cade Cunningham, sources tell ESPN.

With Cade Cunningham a solid No. 1 to Detroit now, Houston and Cleveland continue to trend toward Jalen Green and Evan Mobley with the second and third picks, respectively, sources tell ESPN."

Wojnarowski believes Mobley could have a solid shot at landing as the No. 3 overall pick, which would send him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley was voted Pac-12 Player of the Year last season after averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists in 33 games played.

