Five Things USC Trojans Fans Need to Know About Clemson Tigers
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The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is set to make its fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament and face the No. 8-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Saturday in Columbia on the University of South Carolina’s campus.
The winner of the first round matchup between USC and Clemson will likely face the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, a team that the Trojans have already lost to this season, falling 69-52 in Los Angeles in “The Real SC” matchup on Nov. 15.
Before that, however, the Trojans will have to get past Clemson, which won’t be an easy task. Here are five things USC fans should know about the Tigers before USC faces off against them in the first round on Saturday.
Mia Moore Is Player to Watch For Clemson
To advance past Clemson, the player that the Trojans will need to defend the best against is the Tigers' leading scorer, guard Mia Moore. Clemson enters the NCAA Tournament with a 21-11 overall record and finished 11-7 in ACC play during the regular season.
Much of Clemson’s success this season was because of Moore. The senior guard led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Moore led the Tigers in both points and assists categories.
Clemson Snapped Six-Year Tournament Drought
Clemson is set to appear in the tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season, snapping a six-year drought. The Tigers' lack of tournament experience could give the Trojans an advantage heading into the first-round matchup.
The last time the Tigers were in the tournament, they were a No. 9 seed beating their first round opponent, South Dakota, by double digits before falling to the No. 1-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs 85-61.
Clemson Enters Tournament With Momentum
What should concern Trojan fans entering the tournament is that USC is on a four-game losing streak, which is not a good position to be in to make a run. Clemson, however, enters the tournament with momentum, winning three of their last five games, which included a 53-51 upset win over the then No. 9-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 22.
In the ACC Tournament, the Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 63-50, and the Blue Devils secured their redemption, winning 60-46 in the quarterfinals.
Among Best Defensive Teams In ACC
During the regular season, Clemson was one of the best defensive teams in the ACC, as it allowed an average of 58.7 points per game. How Clemson’s defense performs against the Trojans could be one of the biggest keys for the Tigers advancing to the second round.
To get past Clemson’s dominant defense, the Trojans will need top performances from their team leaders. USC freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, who is available for the Trojans despite suffering an injury scare in the team’s Big Ten Tournament loss to the Washington Huskies, looks to lead the charge, as she has all season.
Winning Record Against USC’s Common Opponents
Despite being in different conferences, the Trojans have shared five common opponents this season with Clemson. Common opponents include the South Carolina Gamecocks, Michigan State Spartans, NC State Wolfpack, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the California Golden Bears.
Clemson is 3-2 in those common matchups, with their two losses coming to South Carolina and Michigan State. Teams in which USC and Clemson have both beaten this season include NC State and California. Clemson defeated Notre Dame 65-58, while USC fell to the Fighting Irish 61-59, back on Nov. 21.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.