Five Things USC Trojans Fans Need to Know About Clemson Tigers

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is set to make its fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament and face the No. 8-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Saturday in Columbia on the University of South Carolina’s campus.

The winner of the first round matchup between USC and Clemson will likely face the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, a team that the Trojans have already lost to this season, falling 69-52 in Los Angeles in “The Real SC” matchup on Nov. 15.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Vivian Iwuchukwu (0), guard Jazzy Davidson (9) and guard Kara Dunn (25) celebrate after a basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before that, however, the Trojans will have to get past Clemson, which won’t be an easy task. Here are five things USC fans should know about the Tigers before USC faces off against them in the first round on Saturday.

Mia Moore Is Player to Watch For Clemson

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore (12) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

To advance past Clemson, the player that the Trojans will need to defend the best against is the Tigers' leading scorer, guard Mia Moore. Clemson enters the NCAA Tournament with a 21-11 overall record and finished 11-7 in ACC play during the regular season.

Much of Clemson’s success this season was because of Moore. The senior guard led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Moore led the Tigers in both points and assists categories.

Clemson Snapped Six-Year Tournament Drought

Clemson is set to appear in the tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season, snapping a six-year drought. The Tigers' lack of tournament experience could give the Trojans an advantage heading into the first-round matchup.

The last time the Tigers were in the tournament, they were a No. 9 seed beating their first round opponent, South Dakota, by double digits before falling to the No. 1-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs 85-61.

Clemson Enters Tournament With Momentum

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Rachael Rose (14) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What should concern Trojan fans entering the tournament is that USC is on a four-game losing streak, which is not a good position to be in to make a run. Clemson, however, enters the tournament with momentum, winning three of their last five games, which included a 53-51 upset win over the then No. 9-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 22.

In the ACC Tournament, the Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 63-50, and the Blue Devils secured their redemption, winning 60-46 in the quarterfinals.

Among Best Defensive Teams In ACC

During the regular season, Clemson was one of the best defensive teams in the ACC, as it allowed an average of 58.7 points per game. How Clemson’s defense performs against the Trojans could be one of the biggest keys for the Tigers advancing to the second round.

To get past Clemson’s dominant defense, the Trojans will need top performances from their team leaders. USC freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, who is available for the Trojans despite suffering an injury scare in the team’s Big Ten Tournament loss to the Washington Huskies, looks to lead the charge, as she has all season.

Winning Record Against USC’s Common Opponents

Nov 11, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) drives around Clemson Tigers forward Demeara Hinds (25) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Despite being in different conferences, the Trojans have shared five common opponents this season with Clemson. Common opponents include the South Carolina Gamecocks, Michigan State Spartans, NC State Wolfpack, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the California Golden Bears.

Clemson is 3-2 in those common matchups, with their two losses coming to South Carolina and Michigan State. Teams in which USC and Clemson have both beaten this season include NC State and California. Clemson defeated Notre Dame 65-58, while USC fell to the Fighting Irish 61-59, back on Nov. 21.

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