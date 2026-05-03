Skip to main content
All Trojans

USC Trojans Fans Will Love This Early NCAA Tournament Projection

The USC Trojans women's basketball team is expected to have a bounce-back season with the return of key stars and talented arrivals.
Caden Handwork|
Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In this story:

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team, with the return of freshman star Jazzy Davidson, guard JuJu Watkins back at full strength, and a loaded 2026 recruiting class, is receiving high praise for its potential as a national championship contender next season. 

According to ESPN, Charlie Creme’s first women’s bracketology projections, the Trojans are projected to be one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament next season. Creme has the Trojans as the No. 2 seed in the Las Vegas Region and hosting first and second round matchups at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. 

USC Trojans College Basketball Big Ten NCAA Tournament national championship contender Clemson Tigers South Carolina Gamecock
Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks with guard Malia Samuels (10) against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils are projected to be the No. 1 seed in the Las Vegas Region, with USC set to play host to No. 15 Wofford in the first round. The Villanova Wildcats (No. 7) and Gonzaga Bulldogs (No. 10) are projected to play in Los Angeles and could play the Trojans in the Round of 32. 

This prediction would be quite the turnaround for USC, as last season the Trojans struggled throughout the season, finishing with an 18-14 overall record and going 9-9 in Big Ten play. The Trojans made the tournament, winning their first round game against the Clemson Tigers in an overtime thriller before falling to the eventual national runners-up South Carolina Gamecocks 101-61 in the Round of 32. 

Why the USC Trojans Will Be National Championship Contender

USC Trojans College Basketball Big Ten Jazzy Davidson Big Ten JuJu Watkins 2025-26 season Lindsay Gottlieb NCAA Tournament
University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While early projections don’t translate to season success, the USC Trojans have a strong case to return to being one of the college basketball’s top contenders next season, and rising sophomore guard Jazzy Davidson is one of those reasons. 

In her freshman season with USC, Davidson made an immediate impact, leading the Trojans, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Her leadership played a massive role in the Trojans reaching the tournament in a down year. 

Entering her sophomore season, Davidson will continue to improve and get the first opportunity to play alongside JuJu Watkins, taking the Trojans to new heights next season.

USC Trojans College Basketball Big Ten JuJu Watkins 2025-26 season Elite 8 NCAA Tournament UConn Huskies Jazzy Davidson
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from a torn ACL, which she suffered during the 2025 tournament, where the Trojans eventually fell to the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8. During her two seasons with the Trojans, Watkins has averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Davidson and Watkins will share the court for the very first time, and their talent alone gives them the potential to be one of the most dominant backcourt duos in college basketball next season.

USC's Top-Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class

USC Trojans College Basketball Big Ten 2026 recruiting class Sitaya Fagan Saniyah Hall Sara Okeke Jazzy Davidson top-ranked
Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) celebrates with the player of the game trophy during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The arrival of USC’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class also gives the team the potential to make some noise next season. Forwards Sitaya Fagan and Saniyah Hall, along with center Sara Okeke, highlight what is an impressive class for the Trojans entering the 2026 season.

Hall much like Davidson did in her freshman season has the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Trojans. Hall is rated as the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Basketball